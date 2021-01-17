TORONTO -- Gains in the technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while the loonie moved lower against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.77 points at 17,944.80.

U.S. stock markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.36 cents US compared with 78.57 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was down 13 cents at US$52.29 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$6.50 at US$1,836.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021