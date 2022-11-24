Technology sector helps lead S&P/TSX composite higher in late-morning trading
Gains in the technology sector helped Canada's main stock index gain nearly 100 points in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.90 points at 20,363.16.
The gain came with U.S. stock markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.99 cents US compared with 74.67 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude contract was down 39 cents at US$77.55 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down four cents at US$7.67 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$11.40 at US$1,757.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.64 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.
