TORONTO -- A falling technology sector pushed Canada's main stock index lower to offset strong bank results that lifted the heavyweight financials.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 86.65 points to 18,330.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.66 points at 31,537.35. The S&P 500 index was up 4.87 points at 3,881.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 67.85 points at 13,465.20.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.40 cents US compared with 79.35 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was down three cents at US$61.67 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 7.9 cents at nearly US$2.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,805.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 3.75 cents at almost US$4.18 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.