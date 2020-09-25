TORONTO -- The technology and utilities sectors pushed Canada's main stock index higher to end another choppy week.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 153.09 points at 16,065.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 358.52 points at 27,173.96. The S&P 500 index was up 51.87 points at 3,298.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 241.29 points at 10,913.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.65 cents US compared with 74.77 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude oil contract was down six cents at US$40.25 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 9.2 cents at nearly US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$10.60 at US$1,866.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.97 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.