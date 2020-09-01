TORONTO -- Gains in the technology and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also advanced.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.78 points at 16,573.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 66.12 points at 28,496.17. The S&P 500 index was up 10.55 points at 3,510.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 107.65 points at 11,883.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.68 cents US compared with 76.68 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up 70 cents at US$43.31 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down nearly nine cents at US$2.54 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,982.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.