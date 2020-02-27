TORONTO -- Several indexes owned by TMX Group Ltd. have been halted due to a technical issue.

The company said Thursday afternoon via its Twitter account that a technical halt has been declared on the TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha exchanges.

It added that the market will remain in a "pre-open" state until further notice in order to allow traders to manage orders.

This will allow trades to be managed prior to the re-opening of the market.

Investors are currently unable to enter, modify or cancel orders, the company said.

TMX said it is investigating the problem and will update clients when a re-opening time is established.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.