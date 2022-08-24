Tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets also up

TORONTO -

Strength in the technology sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.80 points at 20,048.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 130.09 points at 33,039.68. The S&P 500 index was up 19.39 points at 4,148.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 93.37 points at 12,474.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.14 cents US compared with 77.09 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up 81 cents at US$94.55 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up five cents at US$9.21 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.30 at US$1,765.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$3.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022