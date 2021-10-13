Tech sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

BREAKING | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Actor William Shatner descends back to Earth after flying into space, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

