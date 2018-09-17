

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press





A slide in technology companies led U.S. stocks lower Monday afternoon, placing the market on track to give back some of its gains from last week. Investors had their eye on Washington amid speculation that the Trump administration is preparing to impose tariffs on another US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Retailers and banks also declined, outweighing gains in industrial companies and elsewhere. Oil prices fell, erasing early gains.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,894 as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 41 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 26,112. The Nasdaq composite gave up 77 points, or 1 per cent, to 7,932. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 1,708.

TARIFF JITTERS: The U.S. and China have imposed import taxes on $50 billion worth of each other's products in a rumble over American allegations that Beijing uses predatory tactics to acquire technology know-how in an effort to overtake America's global supremacy in tech. Over the weekend, news reports indicated that the White House was set to announce tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports as soon as Monday. That would significantly escalate the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

THE QUOTE: "It's a short-term, immediate-term thorn in the market's side," said Ted Theodore, chief investment officer of TrimTabs Asset Management. "A big part of it is not knowing what the game plan is."

DATA PROBE: Amazon.com lost 2.3 per cent to $1,925.59 after The Wall Street Journal reported that the online retail giant is investigating suspected bribes and data leaks of its employees.

SHOPPED OUT: Several big department store chains slumped. Macy's slid 2.2 per cent to $35.48. Kohl's lost 1.3 per cent to $79.77. Gap gave up 1.9 per cent to $27.24.

TWEET THIS: Shares in Twitter fell 3.4 per cent to $29.10 after an analyst cut the price target on the social media company.

TAKING OFF: Airlines and other industrial sector stocks posted solid gains as the dollar weakened. American Airlines Group rose 1.8 per cent to $40.45, while Caterpillar added 1.2 per cent to $146.70.

RELIEVED: Teva Pharmaceutical climbed 3 per cent to $23.54 after U.S. regulators approved the drugmaker's preventative migraine treatment.

ENERGY: Oil prices headed lower, wiping out gains from earlier in the day. Benchmark U.S. crude lost 0.1 per cent to settle at $68.91 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 0.1 per cent to settle at $78.05 a barrel in London.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline slipped 0.3 per cent to $1.98 a gallon, heating oil fell 0.1 per cent to $2.21 a gallon and natural gas jumped 1.7 per cent to $2.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3 per cent from 2.99 per cent late Friday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.96 yen from 112.03 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.1688 from $1.1632.

METALS: Gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,205.80 an ounce. Silver added 0.6 per cent to $14.22 an ounce. Copper gained 0.2 per cent to $2.65 a pound.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, the DAX in Germany dropped 0.2 per cent, while France's CAC 40 lost 0.1 per cent. Britain's FTSE 100 finished flat. Major indexes in Asia closed mostly lower. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.3 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3 per cent. Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday.