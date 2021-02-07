TORONTO -- The technology and metals and mining sectors led a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 153.96 points at 18,289.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 131.19 points at 31,279.43. The S&P 500 index was up 15.13 points at 3,901.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.24 points at 13,934.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.32 cents US compared with 78.28 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up 89 cents at US$57.74 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.90 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$25.40 at US$1,838.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.