

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains by technology stocks and the health-care sector, which includes some of the big cannabis companies.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.05 points at 16,521.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.14 points at 27,334.17. The S&P 500 index was down 0.45 of a point at 3,013.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.49 points at 8,250.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.65 cents US compared with an average of 76.70 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was down two cents at US$60.19 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 4.9 cents at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,412.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.85 of a cent at US$2.70 a pound.