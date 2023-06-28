Tech and energy stocks lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index posted modest gains Wednesday as strength in energy and technology, among other sectors, helped outweigh weakness in base metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.
Markets were “all over the place” Wednesday, said Michael Currie, senior investment adviser at TD Wealth.
Some sectors were gaining, while others declined, without much of a pattern to the moves, said Currie.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.76 points at 19,818.85.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.08 points at 33,852.66. The S&P 500 index was down 1.55 points at 4,376.86,while the Nasdaq composite was up 36.08 points at 13,591.75.
One of the more notable moves was among semiconductor companies, which were trending lower, said Currie. Nvidia shares were down 1.8 per cent, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. was down 1.14 per cent.
“There's a report that the Biden administration is considering restricting sales of AI chips to China. So all those stocks got hit down pretty hard,” Currie said.
Investors were also watching as the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell joined other central bank leaders in Sintra, Portugal for the European Central Bank's monetary policy conference.
Speaking on a panel Wednesday, Powell said “the bottom line is that policy hasn't been restrictive enough for long enough.”
Most of the central bank leaders on the panel agreed that strong labour markets are helping push prices higher, and that interest rates are expected to keep rising in the fight against inflation.
“Generally, they were still talking tough,” said Currie. “They're vowing to keep fighting inflation. They're not seeing enough evidence of slowing down.”
Meanwhile in Canada, energy stocks rose as the price of oil made gains on the heels of news that U.S. crude inventories were lower than expected last week.
Gold was hit pretty hard Wednesday, noted Currie, reaching a three-month low after a decent run, which he attributed to the rhetoric on interest rates from central bankers.
“That's bad for gold. So at least that market seems to be indicating there's going to be some significant moves upward still happening,” he said.
The August gold contract was down US$1.60 at US$1,922.20 an ounce.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.45 cents UScompared with 75.90 cents US on Tuesday.
The August crude contract was up US$1.86 at US$69.56 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.
The September copper contract was down five cents at US$3.74 a pound.
- With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.