Tech and energy sectors help lift Toronto stocks, while U.S. markets climb
An oil pump is shown in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 11:45AM EDT
TORONTO - The energy and technology sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets also climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.43 points to 16,313.04, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.89 points to 24,454.63. The S&P 500 index was up 18.21 to 2,754.82 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 66.95 points to 7653.38.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.43 cents US, up from an average value of 76.17 cents US on Thursday.
The August crude contract was up 53 cents to US$73.47 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up a cent US$2.85 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $2.80 to US$1256.0 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents to US$2.81 a pound.
