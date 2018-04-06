Teamsters union says conductors and engineers vote to strike at CP Rail
Canadian Pacific Railway locomotives sit in a rail yard in Montreal on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 3:40PM EDT
LAVAL, Que. -- The union representing some 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says the workers have voted to authorize a strike.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says members voted by a margin of 94.2 per cent to authorize the job action that could occur as early as 12:01 a.m. on April 21.
The previous collective agreement expired at the end of last year.
The union says the railway is seeking cuts and concessions.
Last month, the Teamsters reached a tentative deal with Canadian National Railway Co. for a new contract for about 1,700 CN locomotive engineers in Canada.
Voting on that tentative deal is underway.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CP, TSX:CNR)
