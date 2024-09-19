Business

    • TD CEO to retire next year, takes responsibility for money laundering failures

    Bharat B. Masrani,the chief executive of TD Bank, speaks at their annual meeting in Montreal Thursday, March 31, 2016. (Peter McCabe / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Bharat B. Masrani,the chief executive of TD Bank, speaks at their annual meeting in Montreal Thursday, March 31, 2016. (Peter McCabe / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    TD Bank Group, which is mired in a money laundering scandal in the U.S., says chief executive Bharat Masrani will retire next year.

    Masrani, who will retire officially on April 10, 2025, says the bank's, "anti-money laundering challenges," took place on his watch and he takes full responsibility.

    The bank named Raymond Chun, TD's group head, Canadian personal banking, as his successor.

    As part of a transition plan, Chun will become chief operating officer on Nov. 1 before taking over the top job when Masrani steps down at the bank's annual meeting next year.

    TD also announced that Riaz Ahmed, group head, wholesale banking and president and CEO of TD Securities, will retire at the end of January 2025.

    TD has taken billions in charges related to ongoing U.S. investigations into the failure of its anti-money laundering program.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024. 

