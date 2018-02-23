TD Bank stops allowing customers to use credit cards to buy cryptocurrency
A TD Bank branch is seen in Halifax on Thursday, March 30, 2017. TD Bank says it is taking a pause on allowing customers to use its credit cards to buy cryptocurrency. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 11:15AM EST
TORONTO -- TD Bank says it is taking a pause on allowing customers to use its credit cards to buy cryptocurrency.
The big bank says it made the decision to conduct a review and assessment of the evolving market.
The decision follows moves by several U.S. banks to stop allowing credit card purchases of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
The value of bitcoin soared last year, trading for more than C$20,000 per bitcoin.
The value of the cryptocurrency has since come off its all-time highs and trades for around C$13,000, but remains up significantly from where it was a year ago.
Royal Bank says it does allow its credit and debit cards to be used for transactions involving cryptocurrency in limited circumstances, but cautioned clients about the possibility of a sudden drop in the value of cryptocurrencies.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- TD Bank stops allowing customers to use credit cards to buy cryptocurrency
- Premiers of Ontario, Quebec in Washington: urge end to trade uncertainty
- Pension fund manager OMERS earns 11.5 per cent return after all expenses in 2017
- Ottawa vows legislation allowing firms to settle corporate corruption
- North American stock markets push higher, loonie also gains ground