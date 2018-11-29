TD Bank reports $2.96B fourth-quarter profit up from $2.71B year ago
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:19AM EST
TORONTO - TD Bank Group says it earned $2.96 billion in its fourth quarter, up from $2.71 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
The bank says the profit amounted to $1.58 per diluted share for the three months ended Oct. 31, up from $1.42 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $10.12 billion, up from $9.27 billion in the fourth quarter last year.
Provisions for credit losses for the quarter totalled $670 million, up from $578 million a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.36 per share a year ago.
Thomson Reuters Eikon says analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.62 per share.
