TD Bank Group reports $3.21B Q3 profit, down from $3.55B a year ago
TD Bank Group reported a third-quarter net income of $3.21 billion, down from $3.55 billion a year ago.
The bank says the profit amounted to $1.75 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from $1.92 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the three-month period totalled $10.93 billion, up from $10.71 billion.
Provisions for credit losses amounted to $351 million in TD's latest quarter compared with a $37-million recovery of credit losses a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.09 per diluted share in its third quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.96 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.04 per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
"We enter the final quarter of fiscal 2022 with growing businesses, a powerful brand and a proven ability to drive consistent execution across the bank," TD Bank Group chief executive Bharat Masrani said in a statement.
"In a complex macroeconomic environment, we are well-positioned to continue investing in our business and create long-term value for our shareholders."
TD said its Canadian retail business earned $2.25 billion, up from $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, while its U.S. retail earned $1.44 billion, up from $1.30 billion a year earlier.
The bank's wholesale banking arm earned $271 million compared with a profit of $330 million a year ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022
