TD Bank Group calls off deal to buy U.S. bank First Horizon
TD Bank Group has called off its US$13.4-billion takeover deal to acquire First Horizon Corp.
The bank says it reached a mutual agreement with the U.S. bank to terminate the acquisition because of the uncertainty as to when and if it would be able to obtain regulatory approval.
TD chief executive Bharat Masrani says this decision provides clarity for colleagues and shareholders.
Though disappointed with the outcome, he says, TD moves forward with a strong and growing franchise in the United States.
Under the terms of the agreement, TD will pay First Horizon a US$200-million break fee.
The payment is in addition to a US$25-million fee reimbursement owed to First Horizon under the merger agreement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shopify to reduce workforce by 20 per cent and sell logistics business
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.