CALGARY -- A final investment decision on Tuesday clearing the way for construction of the long-delayed Keystone XL Pipeline was greeted with relief by an Alberta oilpatch where production has outgrown pipeline capacity.

The decision by Calgary-based TC Energy Corp. to go ahead with the US$8-billion project was widely anticipated after it cleared major U.S. regulatory hurdles earlier this year and began site preparation work in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

In a surprising development, however, the Alberta government has agreed to invest about US$1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion) as equity in the project, thus substantially covering planned construction costs through the end of 2020.

The remaining US$6.9 billion is expected to be funded through a combination of a US$4.2-billion project level credit facility to be fully guaranteed by the Alberta government and a US$2.7-billion investment by TC Energy.

"We cannot wait for the end of the pandemic and the global recession to act," said Premier Jason Kenney in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today we are moving forward with a project that is essential to our future prosperity. This investment in Keystone XL is a bold move to re-take control of our province's economic destiny and put it firmly back in the hands of the owners of our natural resources, the people of Alberta."

He said Alberta will be able to sell its shares for a profit after the pipeline is built and it will generate a net return of over $30 billion through royalties and higher prices for Alberta oil in the next 20 years.

The decision disappointed U.S. environmental groups that have fought against the pipeline in regulatory hearings and the courts for years.

In a statement on Tuesday, Catherine Collentine, associate director of the Sierra Club's Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign, took issue with the timing of the announcement during the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to continue the fight.

"By barrelling forward with construction during a global pandemic, TC Energy is putting already vulnerable communities at even greater risk," she said.

Canadian environmental groups were also critical, with Environmental Defence calling the Alberta investment a "reckless use of public money" at a time when the health care system is struggling to battle the pandemic.

Oil production in Alberta is expected to decline this year as producers cut billions of dollars in spending due to a global price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. On Tuesday, Imperial Oil Ltd. said it would cut $500 million from capital spending and another $500 million in operating expenses.

But output was also curtailed last year by provincial government decree in Alberta to offset steep local price discounts due to a glut of trapped oil that had overwhelmed storage capacity.

The 1,947-kilometre pipeline will be able to carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Hardisty, Alta., to Steele City, Neb., where it will connect with TC Energy's existing facilities.

The company formerly known as TransCanada said the pipeline is expected to enter service in 2023 with new 20-year contracts on 575,000 bpd. Current contracts for 115,000 bpd on the existing Keystone line will then shift to the new facilities under renewed 20-year contracts for a total of 690,000 bpd or 83 per cent of capacity.

Once the project is complete and in service, TC Energy said it expects to acquire the Alberta government's equity investment under agreed terms and conditions and refinance the US$4.2-billion credit facility in debt capital markets.

Richard Masson, executive fellow at the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy, said the Alberta investment was likely needed to mitigate a looming political risk from the U.S. presidential election set for this November.

"What happens if the Democrats win and pull the (presidential) permit?" he said, noting former Democratic Party president Barack Obama rejected the pipeline in 2015, a move reversed by Republican Donald Trump.

"TC Energy is essentially saying, 'We don't want to take that risk.' ... Alberta is essentially saying, 'OK, we'll take that risk, we'll put in $1.5 billion Canadian, and if it ends up that no one pulls the presidential permit, then we're all going to work on getting the rest built over 2021 and '22."'

He said Keystone XL is the largest of three pipelines including Enbridge's Line 3 replacement project and the Trans Mountain expansion needed to bring Western Canadian market access in line with production.

Market access is expected to remain tight until 2023 when all three should be operating, he said, but more pipeline capacity will be needed if oilsands production grows as forecast thereafter by an estimated 100,000 bpd per year.

In a statement, TC Energy CEO Russ Girling thanked pipeline supporters including Trump and Kenney, along with landowners, customers and Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada who helped win key regulatory approvals.

The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association said building the Keystone XL project provides a "critical boost of confidence" in the economies of Alberta and Canada.

"This decision helps to ensure that Canada will continue to safely deliver our responsibly produced energy resources to the world," CEO Chris Bloomer said.

In Ottawa, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan also applauded the news.

"The government of Canada has always been a strong supporter of Keystone XL," he said in a statement.

"The project increases our market access -- safely, responsibly, and sustainably -- and fits within Canada's climate plan."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.