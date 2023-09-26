Business

    • Target to close 9 stores including 3 in San Francisco, citing theft that threatens workers, shoppers

    New York -

    Target said it's closing nine store in four states, including one in East Harlem, New York and three in San Francisco, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.

    The closings, which will be effective Oct. 21, will also include three stores in Portland, Oregon and two in Seattle.

    The Minneapolis retailer said Tuesday it will be offer affected workers the opportunity to transfer to other stores.

    While the store closings account for just a fraction of the 1,900 stores Target operates nationwide, the move is significant.

    It underscores the big challenges that retailers like Target face in reducing theft in stores as they wrestle with protecting their workers and customers while trying to serve the community.

