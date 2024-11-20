Business

    • Target sounds the alarm bell on holiday shopping

    Target expects a sluggish holiday season. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Target expects a sluggish holiday season. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Target is expecting a surprisingly weak holiday shopping season, a warning sign for the retail industry.

    The company forecast Wednesday that sales during the final quarter of the year will be flat, and Target lowered its profit forecast. Target also reported a sluggish sales increase of just 0.3 per cent during its latest quarter.

    Shares of Target (TGT) plunged as much as 20 per cent during pre-market trading Wednesday.

    Target is a bellwether for consumers’ spending habits and the retail sector as a whole, and the bad news dragged rivals’ stocks lower, too, Wednesday. The holiday shopping season is pivotal for retailers. While Target can survive a weak holiday season, many smaller companies depend on strong sales during the holidays.

    Target is struggling because its core middle-class customer base has been strained by higher prices and pulled back on discretionary goods like home decor, electronics and nonessential clothing in favor of groceries and everyday essentials.

    But Target has also slumped because of its merchandise mix and higher prices compared to rivals like Walmart. The chain stocks more non-essential merchandise compared to competitors such as Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST). More than half of Target’s merchandise is discretionary, making it more susceptible than its rivals to swings in consumer sentiment.

    Target in recent years has added more food and essentials to its stores, but still trails Walmart, which gets around half of sales from groceries.

    Target has cut prices on thousands of items in recent months to draw shoppers, but that had limited impact on sales.

    While Target is struggling, Walmart is surging.

    Walmart’s U.S. sales at stores open for at least a year grew 5.3 per cent last quarter compared with the year prior, the company said Tuesday, and its profit grew 8.2 per cent last quarter. Walmart raised its financial outlook, a signal it expects a strong holiday shopping season.

    Walmart said it gained market share last quarter, driven “primarily from upper-income households.” Households making more than US$100,000 a year accounted for 75 per cent of the company’s gains.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?

    Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News