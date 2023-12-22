Taiwan signs landmark bilateral investment agreement with Canada
Taiwan and Canada on Friday signed a bilateral investment deal, boosting the Taiwanese government's efforts to bolster business ties with like-minded democratic partners and possibly easing the island's entry into a major pan-Pacific trade pact.
Self-ruled Taiwan has been seeking greater diplomatic and moral support from major Western democracies, such as Canada, as it faces growing military and political pressure from China to give in to Beijing's sovereignty claims over the island. As part of that, Taiwan has been seeking more trade deals with Western countries.
The Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement is part of Canada's plan to increase trade and influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations said the deal, on which the two sides completed talks in October, was a milestone of "great historical significance."
"In the future, the Taiwan-Canada investment agreement will further strengthen supply chain links and resilience, highlighting the importance of our country in the global supply chain," the office cited Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Canada, Harry Tseng, as saying at the signing ceremony.
Canada was represented by its top diplomat in Taiwan, Jim Nickel, the office added.
The Canadian Trade Office in Taipei - the formal name of the de facto embassy - said it was a "great day" for Canada and Taiwan.
"This Arrangement will inject more predictability into business dealings between Canada and Taiwan, and contribute to the mutual prosperity of our two economies," it said on its Facebook page.
Taiwan has said it hopes the agreement will help with Taipei's bid to join a major pan-Pacific free trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP.
Canada holds the rotating chair of the CPTPP next year, a grouping China has also applied to join.
Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations said the content of the investment agreement incorporates high standards on things such as environmental protection and governance goals.
"This will help drive CPTPP countries to recognize that we meet high standard trade norms," it added.
Taiwan has been lobbying CPTPP members such as Canada to back its application, saying that unlike Beijing, Taipei supports transparency and rule of law in its own economy and in doing business with other countries.
China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has sour relations with Canada. Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims.
Canada, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but the two maintain de facto embassies in each other's capitals.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Gerry Doyle and Nick Macfie)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Moneris resolves temporary processing issue after 'network outage'
Major Canadian payment processing firm Moneris, responsible for widely-used debit and credit machines, resolved its issue with processing transactions after experiencing a network outage on Friday afternoon.
France grounds flight carrying Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking
French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said Friday.
A court in Romania rejects Andrew Tate's request to visit his ailing mother in the U.K.
A Romanian court on Friday rejected a request by the divisive influencer Andrew Tate to temporarily leave the country to visit his mother in the U.K. after she had suffered a heart attack, his spokesperson said. Tate is charged in Romania with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.
Billionaire megadonor suspends donations to Harvard
Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s family foundation has suspended donations to Harvard until the university addresses antisemitism on campus, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
Canada
-
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
-
Canada's GDP remained frozen for third consecutive month in October: StatCan
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
-
RCMP union seeks boost to cadet training allowance to compete with other forces
The union representing rank-and-file Mounties has asked the federal government for $24 million annually to boost the RCMP cadet training allowance to help attract the best recruits.
-
Is Canada's fleet of water bombers fit for climate-change fuelled wildfires?
They're an easily recognizable part of Canada's fight against wildfires, playing a key supporting role in the annual battle against the flames.
-
Power outages persist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.
-
Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have been given the OK to travel in Canadian skies
Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Friday that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer are cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.
World
-
U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
-
British sea monitoring agency says another vessel has been hijacked near Somalia
Another vessel has been hijacked near the coast of Somalia, a British sea trade monitoring agency said Friday, raising more concerns that Somali pirates are active again, nearly a decade after they caused chaos for international shipping.
-
Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children's hospital
President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children's National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.
-
Former Kenyan minister and two others charged with fraud over hospitality college project
Kenya’s anti-corruption commission Friday charged the country's former tourism minister and two others with economic crimes for the alleged fraud of tens of millions of dollars in inflated costs for the construction of a hospitality college.
-
Collapsing Christmas tree causes death of woman in busy Belgian market
The 20-meter (65-foot) Christmas tree collapsed onto three people at a busy market in Oudenaarde in western Belgium late Thursday, killing a 63-year-old woman and injuring two other people.
-
Probe: Doomed Philadelphia news helicopter hit trees fast, broke up, then burned, killing two on board
A Philadelphia television news helicopter returning from an assignment photographing Christmas lights earlier this week plunged into a southern New Jersey forest "at very high speed," broke apart, then caught fire after it crashed, killing both occupants, a federal crash investigator said Friday.
Politics
-
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
-
Canada's aid cut, geopolitical stances challenge 'pragmatic' pivot to Global South
Analysts say it will be hard for Canada to create closer ties with developing countries as the Liberals cut back on aid and its foreign service, combined with stances on geopolitics that grate people in what is often called the Global South.
-
High expectations, tight budget pose a challenge for Manitoba's new premier
By all accounts, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is still in a honeymoon phase, almost three months after leading his New Democrats to an election win that ousted the former Progressive Conservative government.
Health
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'American Fiction,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Iron Claw'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' 'American Fiction,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Migration' and 'The Zone of Interest.'
-
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'
-
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.