Swoop adds Jamaica service with seasonal flights to Montego Bay from Hamilton
Swoop Airlines Boeing 737-800 on display during their media event, June 19, 2018 at John C. Munro International Airport in Hamilton, Ont. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:14PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ultra low cost airline Swoop is extending its reach to the Caribbean by adding seasonal flights to Jamaica from Hamilton.
The WestJet Airlines subsidiary will fly twice a week to Montego Bay between Dec. 15 and April 24.
Swoop last month announced plans to launch transborder service in October to five popular U.S. destinations from Hamilton, Edmonton, Alta., and Abbotsford, B.C.
The airline is offering an introductory price of $149 including taxes for the first 100 bookings each direction between Ontario and Jamaica.
Its business model is based on passengers paying ancillary fees for additions such as bags, premium seats, and Wi-Fi that inflate travel costs depending on individual passenger needs.
Swoop operates a fleet of four Boeing 737-800 and will add two more planes by the end of the year.
