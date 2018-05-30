Swiss Chalet launches voice orders through Google Assistant App
A Swiss Chalet restaurant location in Oakville, Ont., is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2008. (Richard Buchan / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 11:41AM EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. - Swiss Chalet Rotisserie & Grill will accept voice orders through the Google Assistant App.
The restaurant chain owned by Cara Operations Ltd. says the voice order feature allows customers to place an order for pick up or delivery through the app.
Users need to open the app and say "Ok Google, order from Swiss Chalet," which will prompt them to select from menu options or reorder their last meal.
Swiss Chalet's announcement comes as the company has been making a concerted effort to integrate technology into its operations.
The company partnered with Google's navigation app Waze to allow commuters to order ahead through the app before hitting the road.
It has also partnered with The Weather Network to use weather pattern data to serve up specific targeted ads to potential customers.
