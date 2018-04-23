Sweeping EU trade deal with Mexico seen as signal to U.S.
European Commissioner for Home Affairs Cecilia Malmstrom walks in to address the media, at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 3, 2014. (AP / Yves Logghe)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 8:35AM EDT
BRUSSELS -- The European Union says a sweeping new trade deal with Mexico is a signal to the rest of the world -- including the Trump administration.
EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malstrom said Monday that the preliminary deal, agreed on Saturday and to be finalized this year, is a "powerful signal to the whole world."
She said it shows that "with increasing protectionism in certain parts of the world, many of us do believe good trade agreements can be made ... to the benefit of consumers and companies."
The deal comes as Trump's America-first policies have thrown U.S.-Mexico trade into uncertainty and stalled efforts for a U.S.-EU trade deal.
The EU-Mexico deal removes tariffs on cheese, chocolate, pasta and other foods. It updates and expands a two-decade-old agreement to include financial services and online commerce, among other sectors.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Federal environment minister defends BP Canada's Nova Scotia drill plan
- With lights from Toys R Us dimmed, sales plunge at Hasbro
- Global stocks looking for direction in flat start to week
- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
- Top brands declare war with e-commerce giant Alibaba