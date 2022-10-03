Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks
Sweden has sent a vessel capable of "advanced diving missions" to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines leaked natural gas for days, the Swedish navy said Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies.
Last week, undersea blasts damaged the pipelines off southern Sweden and Denmark and have led to huge methane leaks, with the Danish and Swedish governments saying that several hundred pounds of explosives was involved. The leaks occurred in international waters.
Capt. Jimmie Adamsson, a spokesman for the Swedish navy, told The Associated Press the vessel – a submarine rescue ship – had been sent to at the position of the leaks off Sweden and was supporting the Swedish coast guard, which is in charge of the work.
It was unclear when anyone would be able to go down, either divers or a submarine.
The coast guard said that it was on site with one of its vessels too, Amfritrite, to monitor sea traffic in the area. It added that bad weather is expected, which will complicate the conditions on site.
Over the weekend, authorities in Denmark said that Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines had stopped leaking.
Sweden's prosecuting authority and the Swedish Security Services are heading an investigation, while Copenhagen police were in charge of an inquiry in Denmark.
Denmark said the investigation was being carried out in close cooperation with relevant authorities, including the National Police, the Danish Police Intelligence Service and Denmark's energy authorities.
A joint international investigation team consisting of relevant authorities from, among others, Denmark, Germany and Sweden, should also be set up.
The U.S.-Russia clashes continued later at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York called by Moscow on the pipelines attacks and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Salary transparency is on the rise. Here's how to navigate the topic
As the cost of living continues to rise and pay gaps persist, there is a growing desire for more open discussions around earnings, something experts argue could help ensure everyone is being compensated fairly.
Discussing inheritances with loved ones now more important than ever: experts
When it comes to uncomfortable conversations, matters of inheritance may be near the top of the list. But as the cost of living rises and the generational wage gap grows wider, experts say it is now more important than ever to open up that dialogue.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
As food prices continue to rise, bananas have remained affordable -- why?
Canadian shoppers are spending more at the grocery store, but bananas, tofu and flour remain affordable despite inflation.
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.