Business

    • Swatch wins Malaysian suit over watches the government said had 2SLGBTQ+ elements

    A man walks past a Swatch outlet at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File) A man walks past a Swatch outlet at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -

    Swiss watchmaker Swatch has won a suit against the Malaysian government after a court ordered the return of 172 Swatch watches seized last year due to designs that authorities said bore 2SLGBT+ elements.

    Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said Monday the government will wait for the court's full judgment before deciding whether to appeal.

    National news agency Bernama said the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled that the watches were seized illegally without a warrant.

    Authorities seized the watches during raids on Swatch outlets in May last year.

    Swatch contested allegations that the watches were harmful, saying they carried a message of peace and love.

    Predominantly Muslim Malaysia criminalizes same-sex relationships.

