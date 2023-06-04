Survey shows employees aren’t disconnecting from work on vacation
Although remote work has cleared the way for workplace flexibility, allowing employees to work in various locations (and climates), a new study suggests it’s taking a serious toll on work-life balance.
According to a survey by Ceridan, a capital management technology company, 74 per cent of their survey participants say the ability to work virtually makes it easier to take a vacation from work.
The problem, however, is that the ability to work remotely means work is more likely to follow employees wherever they go.
The online survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, found that less than half of respondents (47 per cent) — in Canada, U.S. and U.K. — say they avoid work entirely while on vacation.
That number is lower for U.S. employees, with data showing that only 41 per cent of American respondents leave their work at home while off duty. Half of Canadian respondents also have trouble disconnecting entirely, and 51 per cent of survey participants from the U.K. face the same problem.
According Ceridan’s report, “Managers and HR leaders shouldn’t necessarily be mandating time off for employees, as dictating how employees spend their time can backfire, but they should communicate expectations clearly: taking a vacation is a good thing, and managers will contact them directly if something urgent arises that requires their attention.”
But another complication on the path to vacation time comes down to affordability.
According to the survey, out of respondents who want or plan to take a vacation this summer, 70 per cent say economic factors make it difficult to pay the costs.
The data found that 34 per cent of respondents say travel has gotten too expensive as a result of inflation, with 32 per cent saying they simply cannot afford time away from their jobs.
Adding to these complications, 17 per cent say their job is too busy to take time off, and 15 per cent claim there would be nobody to cover their work while they’re away.
As the report says, “It’s clear from our findings that the ability to work virtually helps give people the flexibility they need to take time away. But it’s not enough for people to be away from their workstations.”
The report added that modernizing vacation policies and creating space for employees is a crucial step towards prioritizing work-life balance.
Survey methodology:
This survey was conducted between May 6-8, 2023, among employed adults ages 18+ in the United States (n=1339), United Kingdom (n=658) and Canada (n=623).
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.