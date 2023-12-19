Survey shows Canadians hoping to offset rising food costs by reducing waste
With grocery bills expected to continue to rise, Canadians are considering ways to curb their food waste, according to a new report by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
The report, based on the results of this year's New Year’s Food Resolution Survey of 5,000 adult Canadians, looks at the ways people plan to approach food in the new year. Not surprisingly, since 80.3 per cent of Canadians expect food prices to rise in the new year, many of this year's food resolutions revolve around cost savings.
"Our latest research highlights a growing concern among Canadians about rising food prices and their consequent shift in food consumption habits," wrote Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, in a media release.
"From increasing reliance on promotions and loyalty programs to a heightened focus on food waste reduction, Canadians are adapting in diverse ways to manage their food expenses."
One of the main ways respondents are hoping to save money in the coming year is by limiting how much food goes to waste.
The 2024 edition of Canada’s Food Price Report, released earlier this month by the lab, forecasts food prices will rise by an average of $701.79 per family of four next year. But data from the National Zero Waste Council shows Canadian households could save hundreds of dollars by reducing food waste.
The average sized family wastes 140 kilograms of food each year, the council reported in 2022, leading to a total cost per household of $1,300. Vegetables account for 30 per cent of that waste, fruits for 15, leftovers for 13, bread and bakery items for nine, eggs and dairy for seven, meat for six and "other" food items for 20.
To reduce waste in 2024, almost half of all Canadians surveyed by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab — 48 per cent — intend to better plan meals and shopping lists and 36.2 per cent plan to eat leftovers more often. A further 32.7 per cent plan to use freezers and canning to preserve food, while 24 per cent intend to buy products with a longer shelf-life and 21 per cent will aim to cut back on portion sizes.
"This change is more than just economic; it's a cultural shift in how we approach our food choices and consumption patterns," Charlebois wrote.
LESS DINING OUT, MORE STRATEGIC SHOPPING
As the cost of groceries rises, many diners have noticed restaurant menu prices creeping up too.
As a result, 38.3 per cent of Canadians plan to eat out less often in 2024, and 12.2 per cent plan not to eat out at all. Among those who plan to go out still, 6.4 per cent actually said they plan to dine out more often in 2024, 39.4 per cent plan to choose more budget-friendly restaurants, 24.2 per cent will forgo ordering side dishes or alcohol, and 13.7 plan to share meals to reduce costs.
Canadians are looking for ways to save at the grocery store, too. Few Canadians will be looking for premium-like products in 2024, while 43.3 per cent said they will focus more on promotions. Another 34.6 per cent plan to use more coupons, while a third of Canadians plan to use loyalty programs more often. Thirty per cent also plan to shop at other stores in search of better deals.
Cost isn't the only factor motivating Canadians to change their approach to food in 2024. In fact, when surveyed about their New Year's food resolutions, respondents overwhelmingly said they plan to eat healthier and make better food decisions next year.
Many — 43.2 per cent — said they plan to cut back on buying snacks and convenience foods, while 30.5 per cent plan to reduce the amount of meat they purchase and 28.2 per cent plan to reduce the number of alcoholic beverages they purchase.
Only 16.3 per cent plan to cut back on fish and seafood, while 12.9 per cent plan to cut back on fresh produce or dairy products.
"This year's findings reveal a significant shift in how Canadians are approaching their food choices, with an increased emphasis on sustainability, health, and local sourcing," wrote Janet Music, research manager at the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, in the media release.
"These trends are not just fleeting preferences but indicative of a deeper transformation in the Canadian food industry, signalling a growing consciousness among consumers about the broader impacts of their food decisions."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
BREAKING Man dead, 6 in hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead after an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
Survey shows Canadians hoping to offset rising food costs by reducing waste
With grocery bills expected to continue rising in 2024, Canadians are considering ways to curb their food waste, according to a new report by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
Iceland volcano questions answered: How did this happen? Will it affect flights?
Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise. The region had been active for more than two years and thousands of small earthquakes rattled the area in recent weeks.
Ukraine's military asks for additional 450,000 people to be mobilized: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the military had asked for an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people to be mobilized into the army, but that a final decision had not been taken.
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted CP's 2023 Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead, 6 in hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead after an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
-
Canada's population grew by 430,000 in Q3
Canada's population grew by more than 430,000 during the third quarter, marking the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since 1957.
-
Inflation holds at 3.1% in November as progress in tamping down price growth stalls
Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled.
-
EVs could make up 100 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in Canada by 2035 under federal plan
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035.
World
-
Negotiations underway at UN ahead of vote on resolution calling for halt in hostilities in Gaza
Intensive negotiations were underway at the United Nations ahead of an expected vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for a halt in hostilities to allow much needed aid to enter Gaza, according to diplomats.
-
Ukraine's military asks for additional 450,000 people to be mobilized: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the military had asked for an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people to be mobilized into the army, but that a final decision had not been taken.
-
Major cleanup underway after storm batters northeastern U.S., knocks out power and floods roads
Utility crews worked Tuesday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S. At least five people were killed.
-
Israel delivers deadly airstrikes in south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north
Israeli forces raided one of the last functioning hospitals in Gaza's north and bombarded the south with airstrikes that killed at least 28 Palestinians, pressing ahead with their offensive Tuesday with renewed backing from the United States, despite rising international alarm.
-
Iceland volcano questions answered: How did this happen? Will it affect flights?
Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise. The region had been active for more than two years and thousands of small earthquakes rattled the area in recent weeks.
-
Pentagon announces new international mission to counter attacks on commercial vessels in Red Sea
The U.S. and a host of other nations are creating a new force to protect ships transiting the Red Sea that have come under attack by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Tuesday in Bahrain.
Politics
-
EVs could make up 100 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in Canada by 2035 under federal plan
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035.
-
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted CP's 2023 Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
-
Bombardier won't contest Ottawa's sole-source deal on new Boeing military planes
Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government's decision to replace the military's aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says.
Health
-
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta's initial decisions to remove 2 videos of Israel-Hamas war is reversed by Oversight Board
A quasi-independent review board is recommending that Facebook parent company Meta overturn two decisions it made this fall to remove posts "informing the world about human suffering on both sides" of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
YEAR IN REVIEW 2023: The year we played with artificial intelligence -- and weren't sure what to do about it
Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 -- it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people's science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
Entertainment
-
Marvel kicked out Jonathan Majors after his conviction. It's thrown years of plans into disarray
Marvel had more riding on Jonathan Majors than perhaps any other actor. Now it's parting ways with him, and throwing years of plans for its cinematic universe in disarray.
-
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
-
Hidden layer discovered in famous Rembrandt painting solves decades-old mystery
When conservators used X-rays to peer below the varnish and paint of “The Night Watch,” they discovered something unexpected under its surface: a layer that was full of lead.