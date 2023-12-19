Survey shows Canadians hoping to offset rising food costs by reducing waste

With grocery bills expected to continue to rise, Canadians are considering ways to curb their food waste, according to a new report by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.

The report, based on the results of this year's New Year’s Food Resolution Survey of 5,000 adult Canadians, looks at the ways people plan to approach food in the new year. Not surprisingly, since 80.3 per cent of Canadians expect food prices to rise in the new year, many of this year's food resolutions revolve around cost savings.

"Our latest research highlights a growing concern among Canadians about rising food prices and their consequent shift in food consumption habits," wrote Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, in a media release.

"From increasing reliance on promotions and loyalty programs to a heightened focus on food waste reduction, Canadians are adapting in diverse ways to manage their food expenses."

One of the main ways respondents are hoping to save money in the coming year is by limiting how much food goes to waste.

The 2024 edition of Canada’s Food Price Report, released earlier this month by the lab, forecasts food prices will rise by an average of $701.79 per family of four next year. But data from the National Zero Waste Council shows Canadian households could save hundreds of dollars by reducing food waste.

The average sized family wastes 140 kilograms of food each year, the council reported in 2022, leading to a total cost per household of $1,300. Vegetables account for 30 per cent of that waste, fruits for 15, leftovers for 13, bread and bakery items for nine, eggs and dairy for seven, meat for six and "other" food items for 20.

To reduce waste in 2024, almost half of all Canadians surveyed by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab — 48 per cent — intend to better plan meals and shopping lists and 36.2 per cent plan to eat leftovers more often. A further 32.7 per cent plan to use freezers and canning to preserve food, while 24 per cent intend to buy products with a longer shelf-life and 21 per cent will aim to cut back on portion sizes.

"This change is more than just economic; it's a cultural shift in how we approach our food choices and consumption patterns," Charlebois wrote.

LESS DINING OUT, MORE STRATEGIC SHOPPING

As the cost of groceries rises, many diners have noticed restaurant menu prices creeping up too.

As a result, 38.3 per cent of Canadians plan to eat out less often in 2024, and 12.2 per cent plan not to eat out at all. Among those who plan to go out still, 6.4 per cent actually said they plan to dine out more often in 2024, 39.4 per cent plan to choose more budget-friendly restaurants, 24.2 per cent will forgo ordering side dishes or alcohol, and 13.7 plan to share meals to reduce costs.

Canadians are looking for ways to save at the grocery store, too. Few Canadians will be looking for premium-like products in 2024, while 43.3 per cent said they will focus more on promotions. Another 34.6 per cent plan to use more coupons, while a third of Canadians plan to use loyalty programs more often. Thirty per cent also plan to shop at other stores in search of better deals.

Cost isn't the only factor motivating Canadians to change their approach to food in 2024. In fact, when surveyed about their New Year's food resolutions, respondents overwhelmingly said they plan to eat healthier and make better food decisions next year.

Many — 43.2 per cent — said they plan to cut back on buying snacks and convenience foods, while 30.5 per cent plan to reduce the amount of meat they purchase and 28.2 per cent plan to reduce the number of alcoholic beverages they purchase.

Only 16.3 per cent plan to cut back on fish and seafood, while 12.9 per cent plan to cut back on fresh produce or dairy products.

"This year's findings reveal a significant shift in how Canadians are approaching their food choices, with an increased emphasis on sustainability, health, and local sourcing," wrote Janet Music, research manager at the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, in the media release.

"These trends are not just fleeting preferences but indicative of a deeper transformation in the Canadian food industry, signalling a growing consciousness among consumers about the broader impacts of their food decisions."