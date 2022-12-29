Sunwing still working to bring stranded passengers home from Mexico
Sunwing Vacations Inc. says it is sending out dozens of recovery flights this week to bring home thousands of passengers stranded in Mexico after winter storms disrupted its operations.
"We continue to navigate unprecedented operational challenges, resulting in a number of ongoing flight delays," said airline president Len Corrado in a statement.
"We deeply apologize for the impact to our customers' travel plans over the holiday season."
The airline said Thursday that it has 40 recovery flights planned this week with 24 expected to be completed by the end of the day.
Sunwing said the delays, which began to pile up as it issued widespread flight cancellations because of winter storms, have been difficult to sort out because of displaced crews and airplanes.
While other airlines also experienced disruptions and cancelled flights, Sunwing's focus on southern vacation destinations means a greater proportion of its travellers were stuck abroad.
Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement Wednesday that he was very concerned with the situation at Sunwing and that airlines need to keep passengers informed.
"This ongoing situation is unacceptable. Canadians must receive the information they need to return home safely."
Sunwing said it is communicating rescheduled flights as they're confirmed through flight alert notifications and through representatives on the ground.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Top goal in new year for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.
Millennial Money: 5 ways to build your credit score in 2023
Building a better credit score can be done in five simple ways, which can make borrowing more affordable, writes Lauren Schwahn, a finance writer for Nerdwallet.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.