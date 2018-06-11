As of Sunday, the average Canadian family has earned enough to pay off their 2018 tax burden, according to the calculations behind the Fraser Institute’s Tax Freedom Day.

In an annual report, the Vancouver-based right-leaning think-tank added up a host of levies from income taxes to property taxes. The figure also includes costs the group claims are “ultimately passed onto ordinary Canadians,” such as natural resource royalties and import duties.

The group determined that Canadians worked until June 9 to pay off this year’s bill, and started bringing home their own bacon on June 10. The nationwide 2018 Tax Freedom Day arrived on the same day as last year. The earliest year on record was in 1961 (May 3), and the latest was in 2000 (June 25).

Provincial Tax Freedom Days vary due to tax differences. Alberta’s was on May 22 this year. Newfoundland and Labrador won’t mark the occasion until June 26.

The Fraser Institute developed a personal tax freedom calculator that takes into account the province you live in, family status and income.

The group claims its tax freedom calculation is not intended to question the value Canadians get for their taxes but to look at “the price that paid for a product -- government.”

“It's difficult for average Canadians to add up all the taxes they pay in a year because the different levels of government levy such a wide range of taxes,” Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute, said in a media release accompanying the study. “Tax Freedom Day helps put the total tax burden into perspective.”

This year, the Fraser Institute determined the average Canadian family, with two or more people, will fork over 43.6 per cent of its annual income of $115,724 -- amounting to $50,464 in total taxes.

The group said the average Canadian’s total tax bill increased by $1,541 or 3.1 per cent year-over-year in 2018, while cash income increased by $3,723 or 3.3 per cent.

The calculations are based on forecasts of personal income and the budget forecasts of federal and provincial tax revenue. Cash income, as defined by the Fraser Institute, does not include employee benefits or investment income from pension plans.

Out of 35 OECD nations, Canada ranks 22nd in terms of its tax burden on a single-income married couple.

The Fraser Institute also calculates what it calls the Balanced Budget Tax Freedom Day, a date when it determines average Canadians would start working for themselves if governments had to hike taxes to balance budgets. That is projected to happen on June 17.