Sun Life Financial earnings jump nearly 6 per cent in second quarter
The corporate logo of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF) is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 6:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 10:27PM EDT
TORONTO -- Sun Life Financial Inc. says its net income rose about six per cent in its most recent financial quarter.
The Toronto-based financial services firm says its reported net income was $729 million in the second quarter, up from $689 million in the same quarter the previous year.
The company says the increase came primarily from business growth and favourable morbidity experience.
Earnings per share were $1.20, up from $1.12 a year prior.
The results outperformed analysts expectations, who estimated net income of $705.75 million and earnings per share of $1.15, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The company says its quarterly dividend will remain 47.5 cents per common share, the same as was paid in the previous quarter.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Magna stock plunges after cautious outlook amid tariff uncertainty
- Tesla CEO's buyout bid raises eyebrows, legal concerns
- Most boomers plan to stay put, renovate rather than move in next 5 years: study
- NYC moves to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles
- Sun Life Financial earnings jump nearly 6 per cent in second quarter