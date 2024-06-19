Business

    • Strain on 5G networks leaving consumers less satisfied over time, researcher says

    A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    TORONTO -

    Canadian consumers are increasingly expecting more when it comes to the quality of 5G performance and are placing blame on providers when an internet connection is spotty, a researcher says.

    Jasmeet Sethi, head of Ericsson Research's ConsumerLab, says a "satisfaction gap" is emerging where Canadian consumers are 10 per cent less happy with the quality of their 5G service after using it for more than a year.

    Speaking at this week's Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto, he said major performance issues are still prevalent at event venues such as concerts, where large attendance levels can overwhelm networks.

    Sethi says this causes significant frustration for many consumers, to the point it makes them three times more likely to switch carriers in search of better performance.

    He says to adapt to these growing expectations, Canadian telecom providers should focus on offering "elevated connectivity" to their customers, where users could pay a premium to ensure the connectivity of their device is prioritized when a network is strained.

    An Abacus Data survey released Tuesday, commissioned by the Canadian Telecommunications Association, says more than a quarter of Canadians changed wireless plans over the past year,with 79 per cent citing better pricing and nearly half opting for more data.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

