Storms ground U.S. air travelers as airlines cancel flights
Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines cancelled more than 1,100 flights for a second straight day because of thunderstorms hitting the East Coast.
The New York City area's three major airports and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., recorded the most cancellations by Friday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.
American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, or 6 per cent of its schedule. Republic Airways, which operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, also cancelled more than 200 flights, about 20 per cent of its schedule.
Another 3,700 flights were delayed by midafternoon.
Thunderstorms were causing delays averaging more than 90 minutes at LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International in New Jersey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said storms also could cause delays at major airports from Florida to Boston.
About 1,200 U.S. flights were canceled Thursday -- 4.6 per cent of all scheduled flights, and the highest number since July 25, according to FlightAware.
Travellers have been hit with widespread cancellations and delays this summer. Travel bounced back faster than expected -- to about 88 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in July -- and airlines weren't able to increase staffing fast enough. They have been cutting back on schedules in an attempt to make remaining flights more reliable.
Airlines flying in the U.S. had a bad June, cancelling more than 21,000 flights or 2.7 per cent, up from 1.8 per cent in June 2019, before airlines pushed workers to quit during the pandemic. The airlines did better in July, however, cancelling about 14,000 flights, or 1.8 per cent.
Delays have been more persistent -- above 23 per cent in both June and July.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
Cost-of-living increases have Canadian parents worried about opportunities for their children
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.