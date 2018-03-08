Stocks up in Toronto and U.S. ahead of tariff announcement by Trump
A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 1:12AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 8, 2018 11:33AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by broad-based gains ahead of an expected announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The tariffs are expected to include some sort of temporary exemptions for Canada and Mexico.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.18 points to 15,520.79, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.62 points to 24,810.98. The S&P 500 index was up 2.63 points to 2,729.43 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 11.36 points to 7,408.01.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.27 cents US, up from an average price of 77.24 cents US on Wednesday.
The April crude contract was down 74 cents to US$60.41 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down $6.80 to US$1,320.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents to US$3.08 a pound.
