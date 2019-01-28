

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Stocks slumped in morning trading on Wall Street after two major U.S. companies warned that slower economic growth in China was hurting their results.

Caterpillar, a bellwether for industrial companies, has also been warning investors that higher costs related to tariffs would hurt its bottom line. Nvidia led the tech sector lower after cutting its forecasts. Nvidia also blamed slowing sales in China, which is the world's second-largest economy.

China is facing its worst economic slowdown since the global financial crisis and the impact is being felt widely among the many U.S. companies that rely on China for sales, especially industrial and technology companies. The slowdown is being exacerbated by continuing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In the July-September period, China's economy expanded at 6.5 per cent, the slowest pace since the financial crisis.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index lost 34 points, or 1.3 per cent to 2,630 as of 11:05 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 354 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 24,383. The Nasdaq composite fell 106 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 7,058.

CHINA BLUES: Caterpillar and Nvidia joined a growing list of U.S. companies seeing damage to their results because of weakness in China. Apple recently warned that iPhone sales are slipping there.

The slowdown is adding to Caterpillar's problems, and its fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street expectations. Caterpillar fell 8.5 per cent to $125.26. The stock is down 18 per cent over the last 12 months, compared with a 7 per cent drop in the S&P 500. Deere & Co., a key competitor, fell 2.6 per cent to $157.34.

Chipmaker Nvidia lowered its revenue forecast. CEO Jensen Huang called the quarter "extraordinary, unusually turbulent, and disappointing." The stock fell 12.5 per cent to $140.69.

Tech giants Microsoft and Apple were also weighed down by China concerns. Microsoft fell 2 per cent to $105 and Apple shed 2 per cent to $154.56.

FLYING ABOVE: Airlines bucked the downward trend and turned higher after the federal government reopened after a five-week shutdown. The industry had been facing a shortage of TSA workers, making for longer lines at airports. There were also reports of a shortage of air traffic controllers.

American Airlines rose 3.3 per cent to $36.13 while Alaska Air shares rose 2.4 per cent to $65.03. Southwest Airlines shares rose 1.1 per cent to $55.60.

TRADE TALKS LOOM: Talks aimed at resolving the impasse over Chinese technology policy and other issues are due to resume in Washington this week, led by the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Analysts say there might be moves to trim China's massive trade surplus with the U.S. that could stave off further hikes in punitive tariffs imposed by both sides. However, they expect gaps to remain on key problems such as China's blueprint for state-led development of leading technologies.

ENERGY: U.S. crude oil fell 3.3 per cent to $51.86 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 2.6 per cent to $60.08 per barrel in London.

OVERSEAS: The British FTSE lost 0.1 per cent. Germany's DAX fell 0.5 per cent and France's CAC 40 fell 0.78 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index fell 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat, as was South Korea's Kospi.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.73 per cent.