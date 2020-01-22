Shares on Wall Street are following world markets higher as investors gain confidence that a virus outbreak spreading in China can be contained.

Oil prices are down while stock benchmarks rose Wednesday despite news the number of people confirmed infected by the new coronavirus had risen to 440, with nine deaths. The S&P 500 index rose 11 points or 0.4% to 3,332.

A selloff Tuesday snapped a three-day winning streak by the benchmark index. Investors worried that the virus spreading in the world's second-largest economy could hurt tourism and ultimately economic growth and corporate profits.