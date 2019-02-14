

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A broad-based rally in Toronto helped Canada's main stock index gain ground in late-morning trading while U.S. stock markets pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.59 points at 15,697.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.43 points at 25,401.84. The S&P 500 index was down 12.21 points at 2,740.82, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.09 points at 7,410.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.08 cents US compared with an average of 75.53 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract down 10 cents at US$53.80 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 2.9 cents at US$2.604 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$3.10 at US$1,312.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.55 of a cent at US$2.7675 a pound.