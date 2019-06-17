Stocks rally in Toronto in broad-based move, U.S. stocks also move up
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 11:52PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 18, 2019 11:59AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, boosted higher by a broad-based rally led by the financial and materials sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 169.35 points at 16,522.80.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 370.64 points at 26,483.17. The S&P 500 index was up 37.27 points at 2,926.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 148.41 points at 7,993.43.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.65 cents US compared with an average of 74.59 cents US on Monday.
The August crude contract was up US$2.15 at US$54.32 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 3.0 cents at US$2.36 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$5.80 at US$1,348.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 6.15 cents at US$2.71 a pound.
