Stocks open higher as earnings reports for companies begin

Stocks open higher as earnings reports for companies begin

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.