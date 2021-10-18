Stocks open broadly lower as Wall Street's momentum slows
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Monday as the market's momentum slows following its best week since July. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.6%. Technology and health care companies were leading the way lower, while energy companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 1.5% to $83.50 a barrel. It has soared more than 70% so far this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
World shares were mostly lower on Monday after China reported its economy grew at a meager 4.9% annual pace in July-September.
Germany's DAX declined 0.5% to 15,506.11 and the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 0.8% to 6,676.21. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.2% to 7,216.79.
The future for the Dow industrials was 0.2% lower while the future for the S&P 500 lost 0.3%.
The Shanghai Composite index inched 0.1% lower to 3,568.14, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong recovered from earlier losses, gaining 0.3% to 25,409.75.
Chinese growth is under pressure as the government seeks to limit energy use and reduce financial risks from reliance on debt-fueled property developments. Shortages of computer chips and other components due to the pandemic are hurting manufacturing.
The 4.9% annual pace of growth was slightly below forecasts and compared with a 7.9% expansion in the April-June quarter, which was exaggerated by the downturn in 2020.
"The growth outlook has weakened due to the various headwinds," Tommy Wu and Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics said in a report. They forecast that growth would "slow significantly" in the current quarter.
New Zealand's benchmark edged 0.1% lower after figures showed prices jumped 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier. It was the fastest pace of inflation since early 2011.
The figures add to pressure on New Zealand's central bank to keep hiking rates after it raised the benchmark rate earlier this month for the first time in seven years by a quarter point to 0.5%.
Investors remain uneasy that price increases in many countries could lead to "stagflation," or a stagnating economy coupled with high inflation.
Other regional shares also fell. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.2% to 29,025.46. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 0.3% to 3,006.68.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.3% to 7,381.10. India's benchmark rose 0.9% to 61,879.24.
On Friday, Wall Street added to its recent gains, with the benchmark S&P 500 posting its best week since July.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.
Positive company earnings dovetailed with a report showing people spent much more at U.S. retailers in September than analysts had expected.
The S&P 500 is back within 1.5% of its all-time high after a shaky few weeks as worries about stubbornly high inflation, reduced support for markets from the Federal Reserve and a slowing economy knocked stock prices around.
Early indicators from earnings reports have been encouraging, with companies showing stronger profits than expected. That's crucial after climbing interest rates raised worries that stock prices had grown too expensive relative to profits.
Treasury yields rose following the much stronger-than-expected report on retail sales. The yield on the 10-year note climbed to 1.60% early Monday from 1.57% late Friday.
The price of benchmark U.S. oil rose 90 cents to $83.18 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It surged 1.2% to $82.28 per barrel on Friday, continuing a powerful run that has sent it up more than 70% this year and fanned worries about high inflation.
Brent, the global benchmark for crude, climbed advanced 59 cents to $85.45 per barrel. It jumped 1% on Friday, though the price of U.S. natural gas fell 4.9%.
The U.S. dollar rose to 114.32 Japanese yen from 114.22 yen late Friday. The euro fell to $1.1584 from $1.1602.
------
AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing and Associated Press writer Nick Perry in Wellington contributed
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
Colin Powell, first Black U.S. secretary of state, dies after complications from COVID-19
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook.
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
Search and rescue teams spot missing firefighter submerged in the St. Lawrence River
Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann confirmed Monday morning that search and rescue crews have spotted the missing firefighter in the Saint Lawrence River among the wreckage of the boat that sunk.
Trudeau to visit Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.
China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology
China said Monday its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be re-used.
Canada
-
Search and rescue teams spot missing firefighter submerged in the St. Lawrence River
Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann confirmed Monday morning that search and rescue crews have spotted the missing firefighter in the Saint Lawrence River among the wreckage of the boat that sunk.
-
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
-
All Ontario residents can now download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code
All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.
-
Detective who solved Stefanie Rengel murder reveals teen killer's stunning admission to police
The Toronto homicide detective who solved the killing of Stefanie Rengel says he was left stunned by what the young woman charged with her murder revealed during her police interview.
-
Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
-
Knife found under Parliament to be returned to Algonquin nations in historic move
An ancient Indigenous knife unearthed during the renovation of Centre Block will be the first artifact found on Parliament Hill to be returned to the stewardship of the Algonquin people who live in the Ottawa region.
World
-
Ex-Intel official who created controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, the man behind the 'Steele Dossier' that claimed Russian officials held compromising information on former U.S. President Donald Trump, defended the claims made in the dossier in his first on-camera interview since it was revealed in 2017.
-
China condemns U.S., Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait
The Chinese military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.
-
Italy's president criticizes violent COVID-19 pass protests
Italy's president on Monday strongly criticized the violence that has erupted amid protests over the country's new coronavirus workplace health pass requirement, saying it appeared aimed at jeopardizing Italy's economic recovery.
-
Colin Powell, first Black U.S. secretary of state, dies after complications from COVID-19
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook.
-
Colin Powell: What you need to know about his life and achievements
Colin Powell grew up in the South Bronx as the son of Jamaican immigrants. Here's a look at the all the key moments in the life of the Vietnam veteran who went on to become the first Black U.S. secretary of state.
-
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, remembered as 'phenomenal leader'
Politicians and military leaders shared their tributes and memories of Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, who died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19.
Politics
-
Trudeau to visit Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.
-
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon takes first international trip, including honour at world's largest trade book fair
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon set out on her first international trip in that position on Sunday, heading to Germany to meet with officials, as well as attend the world’s largest trade book fair.
Health
-
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
-
U.S. EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic 'forever chemicals'
The Biden administration is launching a broad strategy to regulate toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions that are used in products ranging from cookware to carpets and firefighting foams.
-
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
Sci-Tech
-
What to expect at Apple's MacBook event
Apple is set to kick off its second product event of the season, with the company expected to unveil two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip. It may also introduce an update to its entry-level AirPods that's more in line with the features of the AirPods Pro line.
-
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build 'metaverse'
Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control in people's online lives.
-
China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology
China said Monday its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be re-used.
Entertainment
-
Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis and other stars, dies at 83
Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died. He was 83.
-
Betty Lynn of 'The Andy Griffith Show' has died
Betty Lynn, the film and television actor who was best known for her role as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died. She was 95.
-
Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged
A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Business
-
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
-
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build 'metaverse'
Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control in people's online lives.
-
China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown
China's economic growth is sinking under pressure from a construction slowdown and power shortages, prompting warnings about a possible shock to its trading partners and global financial markets.
Lifestyle
-
The world's tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey
A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimetres (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
-
Velcro shoes and steak well done: Dating 'red flags' flood social media
Social media feeds are being flooded with red flag emojis, as people share their dating and relationship warning signs or "red flags" online.
-
Indigenous writer and U of T professor featured in ‘Dial-a-Poem’ project
An Indigenous author and University of Toronto assistant professor is being featured in a pandemic-era edition of 'Dial-a-Poem,' a project that encourages individuals to call in weekly and listen to writers perform some of their work.
Sports
-
Protest disrupts Beijing Games torch-lighting ceremony
Four Tibetan activists were removed from outside the archaeological site of ancient Olympia and detained on Monday, an hour before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics torch lighting ceremony.
-
Norrie, Badosa are 1st-time winners at Indian Wells
Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open, giving the tournament its first champion ranked outside of the Top 25 since 2010.
-
From playing hockey to practising medicine: Hayley Wickenheiser shares lessons she's learned
Hayley Wickenheiser is a six-time Olympian and award-winning women's hockey player, and now her accomplishments include graduating from medical school and achieving an M.D. during a global pandemic.
Autos
-
U.S. opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall
U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.
-
Toyota to build U.S. battery plant employing 1,750
Toyota plans to build a new US$1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.
-
Workers shocked as hundreds of jobs to be cut at Windsor Assembly
A day after Stellantis announced it would be cutting the Windsor Assembly plant to one shift next spring -- eliminating about 1,800 jobs -- workers say they are in shock.