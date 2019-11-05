TORONTO -- The heavyweight financial, industrial and materials sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while energy stocks lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.34 points at 16,746.26,

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.30 points at 27,495.93. The S&P 500 index was down 0.94 points at 3,073.68, while the Nasdaq composite was down 32.82 points at 8,401.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.88 cents US compared with an average of 76.03 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was down seven cents at US$57.16 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 0.3 of a cent at US$2.859 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,489.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.45 cents at US$2.6860 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019