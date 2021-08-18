Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
WHO says no need for COVID-19 booster jabs for now
Ontario reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases after one-day drop
Active COVID-19 cases more than double in the Northwest Territories in one day
'We are no longer comfortable': How Canada's rising COVID-19 cases have some abandoning back-to-school plans
Ontario to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to select vulnerable populations
Young men had higher rates of COVID-19 than previously thought, analysis suggests
New Zealand to enter lockdown after single virus case found
Ontario halts reopening as province warns of 'difficult fall and winter' ahead
Should you cancel travel plans? A medical expert weighs in
How the COVID-19 infodemic and conspiracy theories may influence the election
O'Toole comes out against mandatory vaccinations for federal employees, travellers
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada