Stocks in U.S. and Toronto up after big losses Friday; Loonie gains ground
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 1:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 9, 2018 11:20AM EDT
TORONTO -- North American stock markets were higher in late-morning trading, gaining back some of the ground lost Friday amid fears of a trade war between the United States and China.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 66.18 points to 15,273.59, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 242.74 points to 24,175.50. The S&P 500 index was up 28.37 points to 2,632.84 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 106.03 points to 7,021.14.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.57 cents US, up from an average price of 78.35 cents US on Friday.
The May crude contract was up US$1.40 to US$63.46 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down five cents to US$2.65 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down 40 cents to US$1,335.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up one cent to US$3.07 a pound.
