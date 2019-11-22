Stocks in Toronto hit by broad-based decline, U.S. stock markets mixed
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 2:05AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 11:43AM EST
TORONTO -- The health-care and the industrials sector helped lead a broad-based decline on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late-morning trading as Canada's main stock index traded lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.06 points at 16,945.13.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.85 points at 27,798.14. The S&P 500 index was down 1.16 points at 3,102.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.72 points at 8,492.49.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.29 cents US compared with an average of 75.27 cents US on Thursday.
The January crude contract was down 97 cents at US$57.61 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 7.1 cents US$2.69 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.50 at US$1,466.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.65 cents at US$2.64 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2019
