

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index headed higher in late-morning trading after a technical problem shut down the Toronto Stock Exchange early at the end of last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.05 points to 15,689.98, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.10 points to 24,448.29. The S&P 500 index was up 8.28 points to 2,678.19 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 29.81 points to 7,149.61.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.99 cents US, up from an average value of 77.78 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 10 cents to US$68.20 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down four cents to US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$9.40 to US$1,314.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was unchanged at US$3.07 a pound.

TMX Group says a hardware failure forced the Canadian market to end the trading day early on Friday after both the primary and the redundant components were affected.

In addition to the Toronto Stock Exchange, the problem affected the TSX Venture Exchange, the TSX Alpha Exchange and the Montreal Exchange.