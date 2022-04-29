Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

MORE Business News