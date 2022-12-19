Stocks edge lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street
Stocks edged lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Monday as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.2%, to 32,983 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slipped 0.4%.
Every major index is coming off of two weeks of losses. Markets have been slumping as hopes for a gentler U.S. Federal Reserve vanish amid stubbornly hot inflation. The Federal Reserve last week raised its forecast of how long interest rates have to stay elevated to cool inflation that has been hurting businesses and threatening spending. The European Central Bank also warned that more rate hikes are coming.
Technology stocks were among the biggest losers. Microsoft fell 1% and Apple fell 1.2%.
Facebook's parent company fell 2.9% after the European Union accused the company of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.
U.S. crude oil prices rose 2%. European markets gained ground and Asian markets closed lower overnight.
Treasury yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.58% from 3.49% late Friday.
Investors have several economic reports to review this week as they try to determine the continuing path of inflation.
The National Association of Realtors delivers its November tally of U.S. home sales Wednesday. Home sales have been falling, but prices in the housing market have remained strong.
The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence report for December on Wednesday. Consumer confidence and spending has been another strong area of the economy, but inflation is starting to put a tighter squeeze on consumers.
The government will release a closely watched monthly snapshot of consumer spending on Friday, the personal consumption expenditure price index for November. The report is monitored by the Fed as a barometer of inflation.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Denied a mortgage? These are alternative paths to financing homeownership
Canadians hoping to purchase a home are being turned away from traditional banks, forcing them to seek out alternative lenders with pros and cons.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.