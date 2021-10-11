Stocks edge lower as Wall Street prepares for earnings
Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as communications companies and banks fell broadly.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern after rising as much as 0.6% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146 points, or 0.4%, to 34,593 and the Nasdaq also fell 0.1%.
The price of U.S. crude oil rose 1.5% to over $80 a barrel.
Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.
Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings this week. Analysts have said that the latest round of corporate results could help give the market more direction after several choppy weeks. Stocks have been swaying between between gains and losses as investors try to better gauge the direction of the economic recovery through the rest of the year.
Banks will be among the first big companies to report their latest financial results and give investors more insight into how companies are faring amid concerns over the lingering virus pandemic and rising inflation.
JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will report results on Thursday.
Delta Air Lines will report its latest results on Wednesday. The airline industry is still struggling to recover from the pandemic shutdowns that began 18 months ago. Investors will be closely monitoring the industry's results to see how much of an impact the summer surge of COVID-19 cases had on the industry.
Wall Street faced a quiet day of corporate news ahead of earnings. Southwest Airlines fell 3.3% after dealing with hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend. Toymaker Hasbro fell 0.8% after announcing that CEO Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence.
Investors are also looking ahead to economic data this week that could shed more light on what's going on with inflation. The Labor Department will release its Consumer Price Index on Wednesday and its Producer Price Index on Thursday. The reports detail pressure from inflation on consumers and businesses.
Companies from a wide range of industries have warned investors that supply chain problems and higher raw materials costs could crimp their financial results for the rest of the year. Wall Street is closely monitoring whether those higher costs and resulting higher prices for goods will hurt consumer spending, which is a key driver of economic growth.
Inflation will likely remain the dominant theme swirling over markets through 2021 and into 2022, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. The upcoming Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday is likely going to be hotter than Wall Street expects, he added.
"Right when you're going into earnings you have this CPI bomb that could go off," he said. "We have a demand problem and a supply problem; there are too many dollars chasing too few goods."
U.S. to accept travellers immunized with vaccines approved by WHO, FDA, says CDC
Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new travel regulations come into play next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.
Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
'Very disappointed': Hollywood actor says sons denied boarding on Air Canada flight at Vancouver airport
Hollywood actor Holly Robinson Peete has raised concerns on social media about how her sons were treated at Vancouver International Airport last week, saying they were barred from boarding a flight with tickets she bought for them.
Fossil discovery reveals new species in 16-million-year-old amber
U.S. scientists say they have discovered a new species of microscopic tardigrades suspended in a piece of 16-million-year-old Dominican amber.
Merck asks U.S. FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID-19 pill
Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill for treating COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
The aftermath of Canada's long fight with China over the imprisonment of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig has spawned a new challenge: whether to join allies such as the United States and Australia in taking a more confrontational stance toward China.
U.K. police won't act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to 'soak up' space
Astronaur Chris Hadfield said he quoted the 'Star Trek' star William Shatner's iconic mantra -- 'boldly go' -- in a note wishing him well on his voyage aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on Wednesday.
Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book
Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.
Federal officials rethink wording of markers at gravesites of past prime ministers
The graves of former prime ministers are set to be updated with new commemorative plaques that spell out how the leaders are remembered.
Women want grave of priest accused of abuse moved outside Indigenous community
A group of women in Kahnawake, Que. wants the remains of a Catholic priest who is accused of sexual abuse dug up and moved outside their community.
Charge dropped in Ontario man's terrorism hoax case: Lawyer
The lawyer for an Ontario man charged with falsely claiming to have committed terrorist acts says his client is relieved after the charge was withdrawn.
Prosecutors seek detention in U.S. Navy submarine espionage case
U.S. federal prosecutors asked Monday that a Navy engineer remain locked up as they press forward with charges that he tried to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country.
'Freedom Day': Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19
Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday after nearly four months of lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen with high rates of inoculation.
Poland leader: Idea of 'Polexit' is 'fake news'
Poland's prime minister denied that his government wants to take Poland out of the European Union, or do a 'Polexit,' saying Monday it was completely untrue and a 'harmful myth.'
Malaysia and Singapore ease international travel restrictions in pivot to living with COVID
Singapore and Malaysia have each revealed plans to start reopening their borders as the Southeast Asian neighbors move away from their zero-COVID strategies toward living with the virus.
Huge fire extinguished at oil facility in southern Lebanon
Firefighters extinguished a huge blaze that broke out in a storage tank at one of Lebanon's main oil facilities in the country's south Monday. The fire sent orange flames and a thick black column of smoke into the sky.
Conservatives still considering position on federal vaccine policy, MP says
Conservative MP Michael Chong says the party is still studying the government's new mandatory vaccine policy before taking a position on the issue.
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Experts warn the flu could make a comeback this winter
Last winter, the flu was almost nonexistent due to lockdowns and public health measures aimed at cutting down COVID-19 cases, but experts are warning that this year, we may see a resurgence.
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUs
In light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
Israeli archeologists discover ancient winemaking complex
Israeli archeologists on Monday said they have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years.
Seeing double: Rare two-headed turtle hatches in Cape Cod
A rare two-headed turtle recently hatched in Cape Cod in Massachusetts, according to a local wildlife hospital and education center.
'No Time to Die' wasn't a box office blowout. Here's why
"No Time to Die," the latest entry in the James Bond franchise, notched an estimated $56 million at the North American box office this weekend, according to its studio, MGM.
Paul McCartney says John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup
Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group's demise.
Timothee Chalamet shares first pictures of his Willy Wonka transformation
Timothee Chalamet has teased a first look at his portrayal of iconic candy man Willy Wonka in the upcoming film 'Wonka.'
Al Capone's belongings go for at least US$3 million at auction
Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but it's clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off over the weekend for at least US$3 million.
Please don't kiss the runners at this year's Boston Marathon: organizers
In normal times, Boston Marathon runners might be offered an encouraging kiss from college students around the halfway point. But race organizers ask that we please have none of that during Monday's event.
Grenada PM's message for Canadian tourists amid pandemic: 'Please come'
The prime minister of Grenada says the country is working to reopen its economy and boost tourism in an effort to continue funding pandemic supports for its residents.
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep -- the eighth since 2000 at the Boston Marathon, which moved from its traditional spring date for the first time in its history because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Alex Ovechkin begins 5-year contract chasing Wayne Gretzky's goals mark
Alex Ovechkin is starting a new five-year contract with the Washington Capitals 165 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky's longstanding NHL records -- and he has his sights set on edging the Great One out of the record books.
NHL Preview: What to know about the 2021-22 season
Thanks to the addition of the Seattle Kraken as the NHL's 32nd franchise and the return to a full schedule, 1,312 regular-season games are set to be played before the start of the playoffs next spring. Add 30 games in Beijing as the league's players return to the Olympics and the road to the Stanley Cup is a marathon.
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.
How Tesla can sell 'full self-driving' software that doesn't really drive itself
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will roll out the latest beta version of its 'full self-driving' software to 1,000 owners this weekend.